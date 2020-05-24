First Alert: Humid today with another chance of rain and storms

(KFVS) - There is a greater chance today for rain and storms than on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
We are not actually ‘outlooked’ by SPC for today…but a few strong storms may produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and even small hail.
Today will be warm and humid.
Most areas will see highs in the mid 80s.
Once we lose the heating of the day things should mostly settle down overnight…but will fire up again on Monday.
Monday may be slightly drier and therefore warmer than today.
This overall pattern will last through the entire week.
There may be increased rain chances during the middle of the week.
But no significant change is likely until the weekend as we get into a slightly drier pattern by about Sunday.
Most storms this week should remain below severe limits….but with heavy downpours and brief gusty winds and small hail an almost daily threat.
