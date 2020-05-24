Bi-County Health confirms 2nd COVID-19 related death

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports that a second Williamson County resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The individual was a male in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.
To date, there have been a total of 56 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 11 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 44 have recovered in Williamson county and 10 have recovered in Franklin county.
