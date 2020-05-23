Trigg County Officials investigating possible drowning

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Trigg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a possible drowning on road FD-359(Pryor Bay) in Land Between the Lakes.
Charles Logan Watters, 52 of Whitley City was pronounced deceased on scene.
The incident occurred on Saturday, May 23, and is currently under investigation.
Coroner John Mark Vinson is leading the investigation.
The Coroner’s office was assisted the scene by Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, and U. S. Forest Service, LBL.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.