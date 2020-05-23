8,571 total positive COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of May 23, there have been 8,571 total COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
3,102 Kentuckians have recovered to date.
“I am urging Kentuckians to please be safe this weekend,” Gov. Beshear said. “As we recover, we are depending on Kentuckians to take the steps necessary to protect one another this weekend and every day and weekend moving forward.”
The State is reporting 391 deaths, with 390 lab confirmed and one considered probable.
“For only the second time in about a month and a half, we have zero new deaths to report,” said Gov. Beshear.
