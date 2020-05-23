Staff put flags up at each grave at Mound City National Cemetery

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mound City National Cemetery staff placed flags at each of the grave sites of the Mound City National Cemetery for this weekend.
The Mound City National Cemetery informed the public earlier in the week that there wouldn't be a public ceremony where volunteers could place flags like in traditional years with the exception of family members placing them at their loved one's graves.
However, the staff went ahead and placed the flags at all the grave-sites for the Memorial Day weekend.
