8 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of eight new COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – three in their twenties, and one in her sixties
- Male – one in his twenties, one in his fifties, and two in their sixties
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 210 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
A total of 168 individuals have been released from isolation.
Thirty-two active cases are currently being managed.
