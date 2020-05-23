Graves County Sheriff’s Office issues scam alert

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of an unknown entity calling citizens and stating they are with Social Security Administration.
The reports so far say the entity is asking for personal information.
The sheriff’s office is urging everyone to not give out personal information over the phone.
Authorities have contacted the number that citizens have reported and the number is no longer in service or has been disconnected.
If by chance you have given your information please contact your banking institutions and the credit bureau to put an alert on your information.
You may also contact the KY Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.