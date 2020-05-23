First Alert: Warmer temperatures with a chance of storms

(KFVS) - We’re in for a warm, lazy, almost summer-like pattern for the next several days.
It will feel very warm and humid, with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The best chance of stronger storms will be in the afternoon and early evening hours.
SPC has the Heartland in a marginal risk of severe for Saturday.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth expects this will be the case for Sunday and Monday as well.
With little day to day change in the overall pattern, there is not much variation in the seven day outlook.
We may manage to cool down and dry out a bit by next weekend.
In the meantime, it looks like a long, humid, summer-like week ahead with daily chances of thunderstorms.
Actual highs in the 80s will combine with dew points near 70 to give us heat index numbers in the low 90s during the afternoon hours.
