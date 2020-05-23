First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

We’re in for a warm, lazy, almost summer-like pattern for the next several days, as we get stuck on the west side of an upper ridge. Light southerly flow at all levels will keep it very warm and humid, with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms. Pin-pointing exactly when thunderstorms might occur will be difficult as there will be no major triggers or boundaries to focus on. But overall, the best chance of stronger storms will be in the afternoon and early evening hours due to instability. SPC has the Heartland in a marginal risk of severe for today….probably will be the same for Sunday and Monday.