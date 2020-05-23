First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Despite the forecast for a few showers and storms, this afternoon remained mainly quiet, with storms staying just out of our region to the north, east and south. However, this luck may not hold through the rest of the weekend as activity will likely pick up again Sunday and Monday, especially during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, we are going to be in a fairly warm, humid and consistent pattern for the next several days. We are not specifically outlooked for severe storms the next couple of days but a few strong ‘pulse’ type storms are likely.