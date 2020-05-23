Dozens honor veterans with Memorial service in Mound City

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - People in southern Illinois came together to honor the sacrifices soldiers made for this country in a Memorial Day service.
The event was held at the Mound City Memorial Park in Mound City. It was held there by local VFW organizations who decided to come together to perform a service due to cancellations at national cemeteries across the region because of the coronavirus pandemic.
People here say it was necessary to honor those that fought and gave their all for us.
Clarence Caraker is the State POW/MIA Director with the VFW Post 3455 out of Anna, IL, said it was very much an honor to see all these people come out to the event.
“Where time's going, it's really surprising the amount of people we had here today," Craker said. "This was just put out on Facebook that we were going to do it and we had a lot of people, more people show up from the public. I am very proud of us."
Mound City resident Debbie Walls said it was important to come out and support those who fought and sacrificed their lives, regardless of statewide regulations in place.
"They fought for our freedom to do this," Walls said. "They fought for us to keep us safe and we can't dis' them because we're afraid of what might happen later on with COVID."
People in attendance did practice social distancing.
The event was concluded by a 21 gun salute and TAPS.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.