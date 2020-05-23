Deadly stabbing in Marion, Ill.

Marion, IL: On Saturday, May 23, 2020 at approximately 3:10am, the Marion Police Department (MPD) responded to reports of a stabbing that occurred in the 1300 block of Sherman Drive. Upon arrival on scene, MPD Officers located a male with stab wounds to the body. The victim has been identified as Terrance L. Olridge, 48, of Marion, IL. Olridge was airlifted to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he later succumbed to his wounds. (Source: Gray News)