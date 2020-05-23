Deadly stabbing in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, May 23 at approximately 3:10 a.m., the Marion Police Department (MPD) responded to reports of a stabbing that occurred in the 1300 block of Sherman Drive.
Upon arrival on scene, MPD officers located a male with stab wounds to the body.
The victim has been identified as Terrance L. Olridge, 48, of Marion.
Olridge was airlifted to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he later died.
The suspect, by witness accounts, is Lemont P. Brinson, 22, of Marion.
Brinson was located by MPD officers at a different location and taken into custody.
Brinson is being held at the Williamson County Jail, pending formal charges.
This investigation is ongoing.
