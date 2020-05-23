107,796 cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On May 23 the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 107,796 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
That is 2,352 more cases than Friday.
To date, 4,790 people have died from the virus in the state.
Over 720,000 people have been tested.
Here is a list of our most recent Illinois COVID-19 stories.
- Randolph County Officials report 4 new cases of COVID-19
- Marion, Ill. mayor issues order to help bring back local business
- Southern Seven Health Department reports 6 newly recovered cases, 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region
- Gov. Pritzker announces plan to reopen child care facilities in Ill.
- 8 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Ill.
Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update next week.
