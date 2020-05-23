107,796 cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

On May 23 the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 107,796 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
By Jessica Ladd | May 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 3:02 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On May 23 the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 107,796 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

That is 2,352 more cases than Friday.

To date, 4,790 people have died from the virus in the state.

Over 720,000 people have been tested.

Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update next week.

