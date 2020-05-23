Carlisle Co. traffic stop leads to drug bust

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - In the early morning, on May 23, Carlisle County Deputies arrested Dustin Gass, 28 of Paducah, for a traffic violation as well as trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree (Firearm Enhanced), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gass was traveling south on US 51 in Arlington, Ky. when Carlisle County K9 Deputy Ben Green pulled him over for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop Deputy Green smelled marijuana coming from the car and saw a large caliber rifle in the back seat.
Deputy Green learned that Gass had a loaded 9mm in his waistband.
The deputy also found three individual bags containing a total of 8 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, $300.00 in cash and personal use marijuana.
Gass was arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail by the Carlisle County Jailer David Nelson.
