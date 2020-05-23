Carbondale to assist bars and restaurants with outdoor seating

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Following Governor Prtizker’s announcement that bars and restaurants will be permitted to allow outdoor seating beginning May 29, Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry expects to announce city initiatives to help accommodate bars and restaurants in the following week.
“We had hoped that this announcement would be made, so earlier this month I directed City staff to find ways to help our bars and restaurants expand their outdoor seating areas so they can serve more customers’ said Mayor Henry. "We’re finalizing details on several items that I hope to implement next week through an executive order.”
Carbondale already allows outdoor seating on public areas in the downtown area and encourages businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.
“Pending guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, we expect that our businesses will have more options available to them by the end of the month” added Henry.
