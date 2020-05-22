What you need to know May 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 22.
Our warming trend begins today.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees in some areas.
Today will start off dry for most of the Heartland.
A line of strong storms could push into parts of southeast Missouri this afternoon.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says some storms could be severe. The main threat is gusty winds and hail.
Chances for scattered storms continues into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
Saturday is looking mostly sunny, humid and warm.
By Sunday the heat index values could reach the low 90s.
Temperatures in the 80s stick around next week with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
- Kentucky begins its next phase in reopening. Today the state’s travel ban is lifted, restaurants can open at 33 percent capacity and groups of to or fewer is allowed.
- A community mobility report from Google showed 3 percent more Missourians visited places like grocery stores last week than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Today a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open in Anna, Ill. at the Walmart parking lot.
- Missouri plans to ramp-up COVID-19 testing, which includes community sampling.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 35 percent of people infected with coronavirus are asymptomatic.
- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits in the two months since the coronavirus took hold in the U.S. has swelled to nearly 39 million.
- Fire departments issue a warning about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in vehicles.
- The parent company of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works will close some 300 locations across North America.
- Several parishioners and leaders of two churches have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after holding in-person services.
- Skittles is dropping the rainbow in support of the LGBTQ+ community for Pride month.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.