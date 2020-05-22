Warm and muugy this weekend with scattered storms.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We watched a complex of storms move across our southern counties this afternoon. These storms will exit the area this evening. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening across most of the area with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will be warm and muggy this evening, slowly falling through the 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm with a few scattered storms developing during the afternoon hours. Sunday looks to be a repeat of Saturday with warm and humid conditions giving way to scattered afternoon storms.
Lows tonight will be I the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 80s with the heat index approaching 90 degrees.
