Travel ban lifted, restaurants can reopen in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The next phase in reopening Kentucky begins on Friday, May 22.
Governor Andy Beshear has lifted the state’s travel ban, restaurants can begin to reopen and groups of 10 or less will be allowed to gather.
Under the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants in Kentucky will be allowed to reopen if they meet certain criteria.
The following are a few of the social distancing requirements for restaurants:
- Occupancy at 33 percent capacity
- Maximize outdoor seating
- Seating space within six feet of a person
- Continue to offer curbside, takeout and delivery services
- Consider reservations only
- Use disposable or electronic menus
- Discontinue use of buffet style dining
For a full list of the state’s reopening plan for restaurants, click here.
If guidelines are met, restaurants could expand to 50 percent capacity on June 22.
More COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed for contact services, such as hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapy, on Monday, May 25.
