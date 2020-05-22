Teen reported missing in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.
Donald “Zane” Day, 15, was reported missing in the Symsonia, Kentucky area around 6 a.m. on Friday, May 22.
According to the sheriff’s office, it is believed that an unknown person may have picked up Day.
A deputy and a lieutenant searched the area and canvassed the neighborhood where Day was last seen, but were unable to find him.
Day is described as 5-foot 11-inches tall, 220 pounds and has red hair with a letter "M" saved on the right side of his head.
Anyone with information about Day’s whereabouts or anyone who has seen him since 6 a.m. is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or local police.
