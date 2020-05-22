Southern Seven Health Department reports 6 newly recovered cases, 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region

Southern Seven Health Department reports 6 newly recovered cases, 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region
Southern Seven Health Department (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | May 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 3:21 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is reporting six newly recovered residents and 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

One recovered person is from Pulaski County, the other five are from Union County.

One new case of COVID-19 is in Massac County, and the other 12 cases are from Union County.

To date, there are 78 residents from the region who have recovered.

Southern Seven is reporting a total of 199 cases and 4 deaths in the region.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.