SoutheastHEALTH names new director of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced the new director of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
Jason Emmenderfer, PT, MBA, CSCS, was appointed to the positive. He will be at the Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Clinic at 1723 Broadway.
Emmenderfer joined the hospital in 1997 in the inpatient setting before moving on to outpatient care. In 2004, he was promoted to HealthPoint Rehab manager, and in 2018 he was named director of Southeast’s Rehabilitation Services at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
He has a Bachelor of Science, Physical Therapy degree from the University of Missouri - Columbia and a Master of Business Administration degree from William Woods University. He is also certified as a Strength and Conditioning Specialist.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.