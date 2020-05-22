Rain & Storms Move Into Missouri

Most of the Heartland will be dry starting off Friday morning with the exceptions of southeast Missouri. Scattered rain and isolated thunder will move in due to system off to our west. We are keeping an eye on a line of storms just off to our west that could bring stronger storms by the afternoon hours in Missouri. A strong to severe storm is possible for gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees in a few areas.
Scattered chances of storms this Memorial Day weekend. Saturday is looking to be the pick of the days right now for outside activities. More sunshine than what we have experienced over the past week is expected. Sunday will feel very uncomfortable with heat index values reaching the low 90s!
Next week, the 80s stick around and look to slowly cool by the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.
-Lisa
