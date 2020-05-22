Parts of Jackson, Mo. without water after main break; precautionary boil water order in effect

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Parts of Jackson are without water after a water main break on Friday morning, May 22.
According to the city, a water main was damaged on East Jackson Blvd. around 10:30 a.m.
This affects the area of East Jackson Blvd. from Walton Blvd. to Old Cape Rd. It includes all of the businesses on Walton Dr., the part of Old Cape Rd. that includes Cape Starter and Alternator up to and including Old Hickory Rd. and Hermitage Dr., and the businesses and homes along East Jackson Blvd. from Walton Dr. to Old Cape Rd.
Water service will be restored as soon as possible. A precautionary boil water order will be in effect until further notice.
