National Park Service looking for information to help find missing Mo. woman

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Park Service is looking for information to help find a missing woman.
Brittany K. Gorman, 29, from Mountain View, Mo., was last seen at a home west of Mountain View around 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. She was believed to be headed to Winona, Mo.
Gorman is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes.
According to the National Park Service, rangers found her unoccupied truck in Ozark National Scenic Riverways at Buck Hollow, on the Jacks Fork River, along Highway 17 North around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
According to the park service, items found at the scene suggested she might be injured.
She was not reported missing, but her family last heard from her on May 20.
Special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch opened a missing person investigation in coordination with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri Highway Patrol.
If you have information that could help, or if you were in the area of Buck Hollow around May 20-21, please contact the park service by calling or texting 888-653-0009, by clicking here and submitting a tip or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also call 911.
