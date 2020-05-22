More than 3K COVID-19 recoveries reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 135 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, May 21.
Currently, 8,286 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, including 386 deaths and 3,008 recoveries.
KDPH reports 166,240 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
For a list of testing sites, click here.
Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on Kentucky’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.