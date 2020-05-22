Memorial Day during a pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Maria Davis with the Cape Girardeau County Health Department says you don’t have to cancel your Memorial Day plans if you remember to protect yourself
"Be cautious...it’s still circulating in our community and you still have the possibility of getting it and sharing into someone vulnerable,” she said.
If you plan on doing something fun with your family she offers some advice.
“So, going out on the lake would be great. Just maybe keep your six-feet from other people that are not in your household,” she said.
Davis gives advice to those hitting the pool.
“We haven’t seen any transmission through a pool and chlorine levels should kill any of the virus the issue is if some people come within that social distance in the pool there are still ways for the respiratory droplets to be transferred to individuals,”she said.
I spoke to people who said they don’t have big plans this year because of COVID-19.
“We’re planning to stay home,” said some.
“We might go out to out grandparents,”said others.
“Right now probably just hanging out with family backyard fire up the grill,” said one group.
Others said they don’t feel comfortable being in big groups.
“We’re still a little nervous about going out into crowds or eating inside the restaurants,” they said.
“I had a kidney transplant and it’s dangerous for me,” they said.
They all tell me the new norm is frustrating, but staying safe until there's a vaccine is a priority.
“We like being out and we like being free and this virus to us and everybody else is a hindrance,” she said.
“It’s a big deal and I want to take to take it seriously,” they said.
Davis also says be sure to sanitize all pool toys before and after use.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.