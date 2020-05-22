Kennett police search for burglary suspect

Kennett police search for burglary suspect
Kennett police are looking for a burglary suspect they believe was involved in the May 19 burglary at Bootheel Guns & Ammo. The suspect is believed to be in the Blytheville area. (Source: Kennett Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 21, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 4:57 AM

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a burglary earlier this week at a business.

According to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page, officers went to Bootheel Guns & Ammo May 19 after getting a call about a burglary alarm.

On 05/19/2020, Officers were dispatched to a business burglary alarm at Bootheel Guns & Ammo. While on scene officers...

Posted by Kennett Police Department on Thursday, May 21, 2020

“While on scene officers were able to locate one suspect that was involved in the incident. The second suspect was not able to be located,” Kennett police said in the post.

Kennett police believe the suspect may be in the Blytheville area.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call Kennett police at 573-888-4622.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.