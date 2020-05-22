Kennett police search for burglary suspect

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a burglary earlier this week at a business.
According to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page, officers went to Bootheel Guns & Ammo May 19 after getting a call about a burglary alarm.
“While on scene officers were able to locate one suspect that was involved in the incident. The second suspect was not able to be located,” Kennett police said in the post.
Kennett police believe the suspect may be in the Blytheville area.
Anyone with information on the burglary can call Kennett police at 573-888-4622.
