Jackson County Officials report seven new cases of COVID-19, seven new recoveries

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified of seven Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
hey are being placed in isolation.
Currently, there have been 202 confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Seven additional individuals have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 168 persons.
Twenty-four active cases are currently being managed.
