IDES to notify applicants who may have had information viewed by another individual due to PUA system issues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) -The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES will begin to notify to applicants whose information may have been accidentally viewed by a single applicant.
The applicant immediately reported the issue and computer records confirm that no other individuals viewed applicant information.
The information could have included names, social security numbers, and street addresses associated with PUA claims.
Based on the department’s investigation, it is believed that the applicant accidentally viewed the information of a handful of other applicants.
There is no evidence that any personal information was, or will be, improperly used.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Department will notify 32,483 applicants whose information could have been possibly viewed to ensure full transparency.
The department confirmed this single data issue within the system over the weekend.
When they learned of the issue, the Department and Deloitte worked together to quickly correct the issue and conduct an investigation and analysis.
The results confirmed that only one PUA applicant was able to accidentally view personal identifying information of a limited number of other PUA applicants.
Based on these findings, there is no indication that any personal information was improperly used nor is it likely to happen in the future.
Individuals whose data could have been viewed will have the option to enroll in 12 months of free credit monitoring, a service being offered by Deloitte.
A one-year membership of Experian’s IdentityWorks identity protection service is available to these applicants, at no cost.
More information, including the pre-paid code for this service, is available in the notice sent to applicants.
The Department encourages applicants to continue to file for unemployment benefits through the PUA portal if they are still in need or have not yet done so already.
