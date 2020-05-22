Graves County Health Department announces 5 new cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced five new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County.
So far, there have been 156 cases in the county.
“We really appreciate the cooperation and kindness that we receive from those that test positive. That is certainly a tribute to our community.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“With so many businesses opening back up it is important to protect yourself as well as others by staying at a distance as well as frequent hand washing. ” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
