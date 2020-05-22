Gov. Pritzker gives Ill. National Guardsmen day off for Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced plans to give all 1,109 Illinois National Guard members supporting the COVID-19 response the day off in recognition of Memorial Day.
The National Guardsmen are staffing community-based testing sites, coronavirus hotline, embedded with local emergency management agencies, PPE warehousing and more.
“Though many Memorial Day traditions look different this year, I encourage every Illinoisan to take a moment this weekend to honor those who served, those currently deployed, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation we all cherish,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As the commander-in-chief of the Illinois National Guard, I am deeply humbled by the work these extraordinary individuals have been doing day and night to see Illinois through this pandemic – they’ve more than earned a day of rest.”
Community-based testing sites will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 26.
