Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff for Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 25.
This is in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.
Memorial Day is a holiday for honoring and mourning those members of our nation’s armed forces who died while in service.
Flags at state office buildings are currently flying at half-staff in honor of Kentucky’s victims of the novel coronavirus and will remain so until noon on Monday, after which they will fly at full-staff.
