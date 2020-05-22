Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff for Memorial Day

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 25. (Source: Governor Mike DeWine Twitter account)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 25.

This is in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

Memorial Day is a holiday for honoring and mourning those members of our nation’s armed forces who died while in service.

Flags at state office buildings are currently flying at half-staff in honor of Kentucky’s victims of the novel coronavirus and will remain so until noon on Monday, after which they will fly at full-staff.

