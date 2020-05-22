Gov. Beshear makes appointments to Ky. boards and commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear made new appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions.
The new appointees include:
- Dr. Whitney Cassity-Caywood, from Paducah, was appointed to the Kentucky Board of Social Work as a member. She is a social worker and professor at Murray State University. Dr. Cassity-Caywood will replace Margaret Hazlette who resigned and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending on June 21, 2021.
- Dr. Thomas Gerald Abell was appointed to the Kentucky Lottery Corporation Board of Directors as a member. He is from Lexington and is a surgeon at Abell Eyes. Dr. Abell will replace Brett Gaspard who was not confirmed by the Senate. Dr. Abell will served the remainder of the unexpired term ending on Nov. 28, 2023.
- Nolan Jackson was appointed as a member of the Kentucky Film Commission, and Nina Clooney was re-appointed. Nolan Jackson of Lexington is an attorney at Frost Brown Todd LLC. He replaced Nell Cox, whose term has expired and will serve a term expiring Sept. 30, 2022. Nina Clooney of Augusta was re-appointed. She will serve a term expiring Sept. 30, 2022.
- George Benjamin Wright was appointed as a member of the Governor’s Advisory Board for Veterans Affairs. Robbin C. Higgins was re-appointed as a member. George Wright, of Louisville, is a retired Army Officer. Wright will serve a term representing veterans and ending May 21, 2023. Robbin Higgins, of Cold Spring, was re-appointed. Higgins will serve a term expiring May 21, 2023.
- Michael Fein, Helga Gilbert, Bobby Begley, Robin Bush and Lala Williams were re-appointed as members of the Statewide Independent Living Council. Michael Fein, of Lexington, was re-appointed. Fein will serve a term expiring May 20, 2023. Helga Gilbert, of Louisville, was re-appointed. Gilbert will serve a term expiring May 20, 2023. Bobby Begley, of Hazard, re-appointed. Begley will serve a term expiring May 20, 2023. Robin Bush of, Owensboro, was re-appointed. Bush will serve a term expiring May 20, 2023. Lala Williams, of Frankfort, was re-appointed. Williams will serve a term expiring May 20, 2023.
- Benjamin Collier was re-appointed as a member of the State Labor Relations Board. Collier will also serve as chair of the State Labor Relations Board. Benjamin Collier of Garrison was re-appointed as a member of the State Labor Relations Board. He has also been appointed as chair of the State Labor Relations Board. He shall serve a term expiring April 24, 2024.
- John C. Greenwell was appointed as a member of a pool to serve on the Transportation Engineering and Engineering-Related Services Selection Committee. John Greenwell, of Bardstown, is an engineer for the Nelson County Fiscal Court. He will replace David Mitcham whose term has expired. Greenwell will serve a term expiring May 21, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.