Free COVID-19 testing for Pemiscot Co., Mo. residents

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Free COVID-19 testing for county residents will be available at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital.
The tests will be done May 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The hospital is located at 946 E. Reed in Hayti, Mo. near the health center. The testing site will be a drive-thru, so no one will have to get out of their vehicle.
You do not have to have symptoms to get tested.
According to the Pemiscot County Public Health Center, the tests are free but limited to 200 people, ages 18 and older, who sign up online.
While completing the online survey, you will be allowed to pick a time slot and be given a number. The health center said they need that number when you visit the test site.
You can also call the hotline 877-435-8411 and the Department of Health and Senior Services will help you register.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.