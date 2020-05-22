First Alert: Warm-up begins, strong afternoon storms possible

(KFVS) - Our warming trend begins today.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees in some areas.
Today will start off dry for most of the Heartland.
A line of strong storms could push into parts of southeast Missouri this afternoon.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says some storms could be severe. The main threat is gusty winds and hail.
Chances for scattered storms continues into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
Saturday is looking mostly sunny, humid and warm.
By Sunday the heat index values could reach the low 90s.
Temperatures in the 80s stick around next week with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
