First Alert Friday Forecast

After several days of cooler and occasionally murky weather, we’re making an abrupt switch to a warmer and much more humid ‘early summer’ pattern for the weekend and beyond. In the short-term, a warm front and upper disturbance to our west will move in our direction today. The storms with those systems should weaken, but a few showers and storms may still make it into our region today. SPC has our western counties under a level 1/marginal risk of severe for today.
As we get into the upcoming weekend and beyond, we’re in for a much warmer and more summer-like scenario with light southerly flow at all levels. This means that it will be very warm and humid, with highs in the 80s and dew points near 70. With all the moisture, occasional showers and storms are likely on a daily basis. But with few boundaries or triggers, they will be hard to pin-point. It does look as though this pattern will be with us at least into the following weekend, where some models should us trending back to a slightly cooler pattern again.
