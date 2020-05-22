“100 Deadliest Days of Summer” on roadways begins Memorial Day

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The time frame of what is considered the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” on roadways across the nation begins on Memorial Day and lasts through Labor Day.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation MoDOT, these days between the two holidays mark the summer travel season and are historically deadly.
During this time period in 2019, 291 individuals were killed on Missouri roads. This is nearly three lives lost each day from the end of May to the beginning of September.
MoDOT is urging drivers and passengers to do their part in traveling safely by wearing a seat belt, reducing speed, not getting distracted behind the wheel and driving sober.
Distracted driving, excessive speed and following too closely are the top three main causes of crashes. MoDOT states these three cases are especially true in and around work zones.
So far in 2020, 66 percent of drivers and passengers involved in crashes were not wearing a seat belt.
In addition to summer being a peak season for travel, it is also the season for work zones. MoDOT urges drivers to slow down in work zones and be cautious.
