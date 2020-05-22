Crews respond to crash involving cow

A Wingo, Ky. driver was treated at the scene after hitting a large cow with her Dodge Caliber near Hwy. 303 in Graves County Thursday night. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller | May 22, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 5:57 AM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - First responders were called to a crash involving a cow in Graves County, Kentucky on Thursday night.

A Wingo, Ky. woman was driving near Slaughter Rd. and Hwy. 303 shortly after 10:30 p.m. and hit a cow with her Dodge Caliber.

The driver, Kayla Bailey, reportedly told a Graves County deputy that a large cow walked out in front of her vehicle and she could not stop in time to avoid hitting the animal.

Bailey was checked out at the scene by a crew with the Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

She was treated and released at the scene of the crash.

It’s unknown if the cow survived.

A picture released by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office shows the vehicle appears to be badly damaged.

