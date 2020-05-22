4,607 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,268 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 87 deaths on Thursday, May 21.
Currently, 102,686 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19, including 4,607 deaths.
At least 672,020 individuals have been tested for the virus in Illinois.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on Illinois’ COVID-19 response at the Capitol in Springfield on Friday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m.
