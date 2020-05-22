Construction to begin on old courthouse to turn it into Cape Girardeau City Hall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re in Downtown Cape Girardeau, you are likely to see a lot of action at the Common Pleas Courthouse in the next few weeks.
County workers are expected to start moving their stuff out of the building before the end of May. That’s when construction crews are expected to start working on a 70-space parking garage.
Spanish and Lorimier Streets will also see some construction work.
The historic courthouse will become Cape Girardeau’s new city hall, and the upgrades will cost about $12 million.
Earlier in May, the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse opened in Jackson.
