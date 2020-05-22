Community COVID-19 sampling to be conducted throughout Mo., including in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Six more counties in Missouri, including ones in the Heartland, will host community sampling events.
Several counties have already participated in community sampling efforts.
It’s part of Governor Mike Parson’s plan announced on May 21 to increase COVID-19 testing. The goal is to test nearly 10,000 people over a 10-day period in Boone, Cape Girardeau, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson and St. Charles Counties.
- Boone County - June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hickman High School, Columbia
- Cape Girardeau County - June 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Arena Park, Cape Girardeau
- Greene County - June 4-5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield
- Jackson County - May 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence
- Jefferson County - June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Faith Community Church, House Springs and June 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hillsboro Civic Center, Hillsboro
- St. Charles County - May 26-28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., St. Charles County Public Health Department, St. Charles and May 29-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.. The Youth Activity Park, Dardenne Prairie
Community sampling gives the state a better sense of COVID-19 prevalence in a given area, which helps guide its response.
Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a nasal swab to see if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at these sites for free.
The only requirement is they have to be a Missouri resident. They do not have to live in the county they are being tested in, and they do not have to have symptoms.
Online pre-registration is highly encouraged. You can register online or by calling the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
CARES Act funding will be used for community sampling. Some counties have also elected to provide community sampling using local funding.
The testing will be done by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.