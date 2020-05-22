City of Carbondale reminds residents of changes with fully-automated trash collection

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale recently changed to a fully-automated trash collection.
Because of this, there are a few changes to how carts need to be set out for collection.
- All refuse must be contained entirely inside the cart(s) provided by the City with the lid(s) closed. Garbage bags and other items left on or next to the cart will not be collected.
- Carts must be at least three feet from all obstructions. This includes mailboxes, sign posts, other trash carts and utility poles. This will allow the arm of the new fully-automated truck to reach out and grab your cart.
- On the lid of your cart, you will find an arrow. Make sure the arrow is pointing towards the street. The City cannot collect refuse from carts that are facing the wrong direction. If we tried, the garbage inside your cart would spill.
- If you find your trash has not been collected, please call our Maintenance and Environmental Services Office to speak with a member of our staff. You can reach them at 618-457-3275.
If you have any questions, you can call Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275.
