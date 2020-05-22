Checking in with Jordin Wyatt

I have been working from home and the field. I only go to the station very briefly if I have to pick up a LiveU to use for a live shot or other equipment. Working from home on The Breakfast Show shift can be tough. Before, when you have to wake up and leave your house first thing, it’s easier to get in the mindset of “ok, it’s work time,” but when you wake up and are still at home at 3:30 a.m., it can be hard to actually want to start doing things. Honestly, I do most of my work from my couch, because that early in the morning I just want to be comfortable if I am still at home.