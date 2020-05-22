Checking in with Jordin Wyatt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jordin Wyatt is a photographer and multimedia journalist at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jordin and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
The general “what I’m doing” hasn’t changed much. If there is no breaking news, I start my shift by editing the eye opener for The Breakfast Show. Then I will either help edit other video for The Breakfast Show, or go set up for a live shot for the show. After the show is over and the rest of the world is awake, I usually have a story to work on that I am getting interviews for, or shooting for.
You’re still getting out in the field, how has that changed?
Depends on the situation. During The Breakfast Show on a live shot, I am not usually around others, or at least not close to them. So mostly that process hasn’t changed at all. However, if I am working on another story and getting interviews, I will make sure to have my mask on and stay as far away from people as I can while still being able to get the work done.
Once I am done shooting, instead of heading back to the station to edit my video, I will usually just find somewhere nearby to hang out and get to work. Once I was shooting at Trail of Tears State Park, so I decided to go sit at the observation deck to edit before heading back into town.
Usually though, I just get comfortable and make myself at home in my car and get to work while parked somewhere.
Do you work from home or still go the station? What’s that like?
I have been working from home and the field. I only go to the station very briefly if I have to pick up a LiveU to use for a live shot or other equipment. Working from home on The Breakfast Show shift can be tough. Before, when you have to wake up and leave your house first thing, it’s easier to get in the mindset of “ok, it’s work time,” but when you wake up and are still at home at 3:30 a.m., it can be hard to actually want to start doing things. Honestly, I do most of my work from my couch, because that early in the morning I just want to be comfortable if I am still at home.
I have a lot of help from my pets. My dog, Sora will come and lay on the other side of the couch, usually falling asleep shortly after joining me, and one of my cats, Sun, will either lay next to me or try to lay on me and then become disgruntled when I actually need to move so I can Edit video, and you know do my job.
It has been really nice to get to spend extra time with them, though, throughout this.
How can people contact you?
I can be contacted through my email jwyatt@kfvs12.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.