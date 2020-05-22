Carbondale man accused of burglary, trespassing

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into one home and walking into another.
Troy Johnson, 56, of Carbondale, was charged with residential burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to residence.
According to police, they responded to the 500 block of S. Forest Street around 11:03 p.m. on May 21 regarding a burglary in progress.
They say an unknown suspect broke into a home and numerous items were taken. The suspect was gone when they arrived.
At around 11:53 p.m., police responded to a report of trespassing at a home in the 700 block of S. Forest.
Police say they found the suspect fleeing the second home and later found him hiding nearby.
The suspect, identified as Troy Johnson, was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
