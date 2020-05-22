Carbondale to hold virtual Memorial Day Ceremony on social media

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The historic Memorial Day Ceremony held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Carbondale will take place, but in a different way.
Instead of an in-person ceremony, the City of Carbondale will host a virtual presentation on social media to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defending our nation.
The change was made due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions. The city said this option was in the best interest of the community’s health.
A video of the Virtual Memorial Day Service will be released at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25 on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and play on a loop on Mediacom channel 16.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will host the virtual ceremony and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will read General John A. Logan’s General Order #11.
Gen. Logan issued the order in 1868 to set aside a day to remember the fallen of the Civil War. This order is considered the establishment of Memorial Day as a national holiday.
The video will also show the the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard decorating the graves and markers at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The annual Memorial Day ceremony tradition at Woodlawn Cemetery was started more than 150 years ago.
The first Memorial Day service in Illinois, one of the first in the nation, took place at Woodlawn Cemetery on April 29, 1866.
