Cape Girardeau Co. Memorial Day service canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - David Cantrell is the chairman of Avenue of Flags Memorial Plaza. He coordinates the placing of the flags at Cape County Park North.
“Weather permitting, we will put the flags out. When I say we, this time it’s going to be Adult Teen Challenge. They always help us put them out in the morning," he said.
With more than 700 flags in a row, they represent area residents who have lost their lives while serving the country.
“For the Avenue of Flags, which is a VFW program, you had to have been a Cape County resident," he said. "You had to actually have gone and fought in a combat zone, and then obviously deceased.”
But this year, Cantrell is encouraging you to not come out and watch the flags being set up.
“This time just stay home. And you can drive through the flags," he said. "And you can come out once it’s done and visit the wall and tour through there. Maybe just be very respectful of the social distancing.”
He wants us all to take the time on a daily basis, to remember those still living.
“You’re going to see guys that are wearing hats, that served. And know that they either volunteered to serve, or they were drafted to serve," Cantrell said. "And they served so that I can grow up in a free country, and having the great time that I did, and make choices.”
The Avenue of Flags will be set up Monday, March 25 at 6 a.m., if weather permits.
