Boat stolen from farm shop under investigation in New Madrid, Co.

A War Eagle boat was reported stolen from a farm shop north of Matthews this week. (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | May 22, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 8:56 AM

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Detectives are trying to track down a stolen boat in New Madrid County, Missouri.

A War Eagle boat was reported stolen from a farm shop north of Matthews this week.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, suspects broke into the farm shop and stole the boat sometime on Wednesday night, May 20.

The boat is described as pewter in color with a 115 horse-power Yamaha outboard motor.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the boat is asked to contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at 573-748-2516 or Lt. Danny Ware at 573-748-0148.

