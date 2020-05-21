What you need to know May 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 21.
First Alert Weather
Today will be a repeat of Wednesday. It will be cloudy with a chance for isolated showers.
Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.
Friday begins our warm-up.
Temperatures will be soaring into the 80s heading into the weekend with an increased chance for more rain and thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is low.
This trend looks to carry over even into next week, including more storms and rain chances.
- According to a new poll, 83 percent of Americans are at least somewhat concerned that lifting restrictions in their area will lead to additional infections. The U.S. death toll from coronavirus now stands at over 93-thousand.
- Illinois will begin opening under Phase 3 of Governor Pritzker’s "Restore Illinois plan. Restaurants will be allowed to open for outdoor seating only and all state parks will reopen.
- Restaurants are set to open Friday in Kentucky, but with some restrictions.
- Governor Mike Parson said the goal next week is to increase testing to 7,500 tests per day in Missouri.
- Families that qualify for free or reduced meals at school in Missouri may be eligible for a new one-time benefit.
- AAA reports Memorial Day travel is expected to be down due to COVID-19 concerns, but it appears many are beginning to plan for future trips.
- A former Sikeston police officer faces criminal charges in connection with a deadly crash earlier this year.
- Three people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting Wednesday near a popular shopping and entertainment district west of Phoenix, police said.
- A seven-year-old girl in Michigan was concerned about the tooth fairy’s safety during the pandemic and came up with an idea to help protect her.
- A historic Cape Girardeau home is the set location for the next episode of a national paranormal investigators TV show.
- The Saint Louis Zoo will reopen on June 13, but guests have to make reservations in advance.
