Tenn. health departments offering free face masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced free, washable face masks are available at heath departments across the state. The departments are also offering free COVID-19 testing.
According to the TDH, 100,000 individuals were tested for the virus on Wednesday.
So far, a total of 354,013 Tennesseans have been tested for COVID-19.
Health officials report 18,532 have tested positive for the virus in the state, including 309 deaths and 11,783 recoveries.
For a list of testing sites in Tennessee, click here.
Governor Bill Lee will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response in a briefing on Thursday, May 21.
On Wednesday, Gov. Lee announced new guidance for restaurant and retailers. The governor also said attractions and larger venues can reopen with capacity restrictions and social distancing on May 22.
