Summer-like weather on the way for the weekend

More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for the next several days. With that said, there will be a lot of dry time too. Friday will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours, then a line of storms will move east through the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds. The weekend will bring highs in the mid 80s with feels like numbers nearing 90 degrees. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected every afternoon.